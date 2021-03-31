“I feel solace in playing the flute. It is all I can think about,” quipped Partha Protim Neog, 27, who runs an assembly line making flutes in the Jorhat district of India’s northeastern state of Assam.

Inside a make-shift 10x10 foot room with unkempt walls, Partha embarks on segregating bamboo sticks to manually design flutes of various sizes before selling them in markets across the country.

After making around a dozen flutes, Partha picks up a multi-compartment box filled with different colours to paint them. As soon as he finishes this delicate process, he feels over the moon before returning to the corner to begin the process again.

These handmade wind instruments embellish all corners of his room-turned-workshop, keeping Partha thoroughly focused on his work and believing that someday his indigenous-crafted flutes will be appreciated by musicians around the world.

Apart from making flutes, he also teaches music to people from all age groups, including children from rural backgrounds who later perform in cultural shows.

Partha started producing flutes by using bamboo sticks shortly after graduating from Jorhat College with an honours degree in philosophy in 2015.

As the lone breadwinner in a family of three, he enthusiastically invested his time in the craft, while enduring some tough times after his father passed away in 2003.

“Due to the financial crises, I had to take care of my family when I turned 15, since having my younger brother and my ailing mother by my side,” said Partha, who owns ‘five instruments production’ - named after the five musical instruments which he makes at his home workstation.

He produces 2,000-3,000 flutes annually apart from Pepa, a musical instrument made from buffalo horn. However, the pandemic has impacted his home-run business.

“Covid-19 has wreaked havoc. We lost a major chunk of business in 2020 due to fewer sales and which equally affected our production,” said Partha.

He also makes instruments that are used during Assam's Bihu festival, which celebrates the onset of spring.

“Pepa is quite famous here [in Assam]. I obviously produce and perform it for a living, but it’s also a lifeline which synchronises the meaning of my life,” Partha stated.