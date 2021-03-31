The cockpit voice recorder from a crashed Indonesian passenger jet has been found, the country's transport ministry said, more than two months after the accident that killed all 62 passengers and crew.

Officials said a press briefing "regarding the discovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder" from the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 would be held later on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old plane – previously flown by US-based Continental Airlines and United Airlines – plunged around 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) into waters off Jakarta just minutes after takeoff on January 9.

Divers had been searching the Java Sea for the missing voice recorder – one of the plane's two "black boxes" – which records flight crew conversations.

A flight data recorder was earlier plucked from the wreckage-littered seabed.

A preliminary report into the crash last month said Indonesian pilots had reported multiple problems with the ageing jet's throttle system before the fatal crash.