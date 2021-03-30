While developed countries have been trying to increase the share of renewable energy for their needs, Chinese coal-fired energy generation increased by 1.7 percent, or 77 terawatt-hours, in 2020, according to Ember, the London-based energy and climate research group.

China increased its share of the world’s total coal-fired power in 2020 by reaching 53 percent of total output, from 44 percent in 2015. China slashed the share of coal in total energy consumption from around 70 percent a decade ago to 56.8 percent last year. But absolute generation volumes rose 19 percent over the 2016-2020 period, Ember calculated.

China also added a record 71.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind and 48.2 GW of solar power last year.

However, “China’s strong growth of electricity demand has necessitated the expansion of both renewable and non-renewable generation,” the report added.

Despite climate pledges and building hundreds of renewable energy plants, it was the only G20 nation to see a significant jump in coal-fired generation, the report said.

China has also promised to reduce its dependence on coal and bring emissions of climate-warming greenhouse gases to a peak before 2030, and to then subsequently become “carbon neutral” by 2060.

“China is like a big ship, and it takes time to turn in another direction,” said Muyi Yang, senior analyst with Ember and one of the report’s authors.

“China needs to drive electricity consumption to be more efficient, to further promote ‘high-quality’ economic growth, and to deepen electricity pricing reform, aimed at making electricity prices more cost-reflective,” Yang also suggested.

Before 2006, the United States had the highest carbon footprint, however China has overtaken it and boasts the most CO2 emissions produced from fossil fuels and cement countries, according to OurWorldinData.