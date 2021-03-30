Chinese leaders have endorsed a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system, slashing its number of directly elected seats and ensuring a majority of the city's lawmakers will be selected by a reliably pro-Beijing committee.

The new measures, which bypassed Hong Kong's legislature and were imposed directly by Beijing on Tuesday, are the latest move aimed at quashing the city's opposition movement after huge protests.

"President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the amended annexes," China's official Xinhua news agency said in a short report.

Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents are still not sure what the new law contains with no details yet published.

But Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong's sole delegate on China's rubber-stamp parliament, gave a breakdown of what the new measures included.

READ MORE: China says increased control over Hong Kong elections aimed at ending chaos

"The amendments were unanimously passed by 167 members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress," he told AFP.