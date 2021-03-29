Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has lost two ministers when his combative Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo stepped down over struggles to get coronavirus vaccines, sources said, and Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva unexpectedly quit.

The departure of two ministers in one day is a major blow to Bolsonaro, who is under growing pressure to address the pandemic more seriously and slow a second wave of infections that is pushing hospitals to the brink.

Araujo, a loyal ally of Bolsonaro, had been under pressure for weeks. Two government sources said he had tendered his resignation.

He represents an ideological wing of the right-wing populist's administration whose attacks against China, environmentalists and the left were increasingly seen as noisy distractions from tackling Brazil's raging pandemic.

The departure of Azevedo e Silva was a surprise, given there were no rumours of his exit or rumblings of discontent.

'Mission accomplished'

The president, a former army captain, has placed current and former military officials throughout all levels of his government – leading to concerns that the military's reputation could suffer.

"During this time, I preserved the Armed Forces as institutions of state," Azevedo e Silva wrote in a ministry statement. "I leave in the certainty of a mission accomplished."

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro replaced Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active duty general who had overseen most of the coronavirus response. He was widely blamed for a slow and patchy vaccine programme.