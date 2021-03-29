WORLD
Over dozen dead after boat sinks off Guinea's north coast
At least 15 people travelling to a wedding on an island near Kanfarande were killed when the dugout canoe they were on capsized.
March 29, 2021

At least 15 people have died in the West African state of Guinea after an overcrowded dugout canoe sank off the north coast, local officials said.

The group had been travelling to a wedding on an island near Kanfarande when their boat capsized, said a naval officer on Monday in Boke, a city some 50 km (30 miles) to the east.

The officer added that an unknown number of people had been aboard the boat, with the navy fishing 15 bodies from the ocean on Monday.

"We can't tell you how many people are still in the water," he told AFP.

An official at Kanfarande town hall who gave his name only as Rica said the authorities do not yet know how many are missing.

"We are in shock," he said.

Search continues

Dugout canoes – or "pirogues" – are a common form of transport between towns along the intricate coastline of northern Guinea and neighbouring Guinea-Bissau.

But accidents aboard these traditional wooden vessels are common.

An official working in Boke's regional government, who declined to be named, said the canoe left when the tide was high and the sea was choppy.

A search operation is ongoing, he added.

SOURCE:AFP
