The world is in the grips of a new space race, nearly 52 years after the first.

In the 20th century, the world saw its first space race between Cold War superpowers, as the United States and Soviet Union first competed to build the best intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear payload. The fierce missile competition would bleed over into a race to see who could make it to space, and the moon first.

The competition between global powers is back on as Russia and China announced a strategic agreement between Russian and Chinese space agencies on March 23 to build an international science station on the moon together.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency and China’s National Space Administration emphasized their commitment to cooperating with “all international partners”, and their respect for “parity distribution of rights and obligations.”

But for China at least, a latecomer to the original space race, this is the largest space endeavour it’s ever taken. Its cooperation with Russia is essential to getting the project off the ground, and into orbit. The details of the agreement bring cooperation at nearly every level, including planning, design, development, and execution not to mention running the lunar station.

For many, this move brings China deeper into Russia’s political orbit, following earlier commitments to cooperate on spaceship development in November 2017.

Space tribes

The announcement drew concern in the United States, given that China and Russia have yet to sign NASA’s Artemis Accords in 2020. The landmark accords, signed by 8 spacefaring nations, commit to the peaceful exploration of the solar system, including Mars, the moon, and the asteroid belt.

Russia refused to sign the accords, after Dmitry Rogozin, Roscosmos director, criticized them as too political.

“They see their program not as international, but similar to NATO,” Rogozin told a Russian magazine.

“There is America, everyone else must help and pay. To be honest, we are not interested in participating in such a project,” he adds.

Strategic dilemma

China struck back aggressively at NASA’s Artemis Accords, describing it as an “Enclosure Movement”, seeking “colonisation and claiming sovereignty over the moon”.

The moon, no longer the barren rock, is changing into a priceless gateway outpost for the earth. No longer just a symbol of a nation’s proficiency in spaceflight, the moon offers water ice, solar power, and rare elements such as platinum, titanium, scandium and yttrium.

The Chinese space administration has taken notice of this, with one report detailing a $10 trillion return on investments from an Earth-Moon economic zone planned for 2050. China’s plan to set up a base on the moon dates back to 2002.

Aside from its economic wealth, the moon is also envisioned as a refuelling station. Whoever can build the first fuel refinement facility on the moon, will be able to refuel or even build rockets in space, giving them unfettered access to the remainder of the solar system.

Chinese scientists made plans to use lunar water and ice to create propellant, while relying on the ease of launching spacecraft from the moon (22 times less gravity) to turn the moon into a springboard for further expansion.

China plans to build a permanent presence on the moon by 2036. Russia ambitiously plans to begin resource extraction after first building a lunar base in a decades-long plan between 2025 and 2040.

Paradigm shift

The colonisation of the moon will have deep ramifications for earth’s geopolitics and economy.

Promising returns in the trillions of dollars, the new source of unparalleled wealth will give governments deeper pockets for spending, and is expected to usher in a new era of military build-up and technological development as countries square off to protect their new economic lifelines.

For some countries, the race is about proving their ascendancy overall. China aims to become the world’s foremost space power by 2045, right before the People’s Republic’s 100th year anniversary. China and Russia have both expressed opposition to the freehand given to private interests in space, fearing commercialization and the rise of new megacorporations worth trillions of dollars.

