China and Iran, the two old eastern powers punished by the US sanctions, have signed a $400 billion deal, tightening their cooperation to fight back against Washington.

According to the deal, China will invest across Iran for the next 25 years in return for Iranian oil. In addition to its investment clauses, the agreement also calls for security cooperation and an intelligence partnership.

The deal comes at a delicate time: the US has imposed fresh sanctions on Beijing and the new Biden administration refuses to rescue the internationally-approved nuclear deal with Tehran, leaving harsh sanctions in place.

“It is speculative, but the timing suggests that China was ready to fill the gap created by Iran’s undoubted disappointment with the unwillingness of the Biden presidency to undo the damage done by imposing sanctions and withdrawing the US from the JCPOA Nuclear Program Agreement of 2015 by the Trump presidency,” observes Richard Falk, a prominent expert on international relations and professor of international law at Princeton University.

“From Iran’s side it was a matter of meeting economic needs and signaling an unwillingness to submit to the American insistence that Iran curtail its regional objectives in the Middle East or accept a revival of the Nuclear Program Agreement in a way that put new burdens on Iran’s enrichment processes,” Falk tells TRT World.

China’s pivot to the Middle East

Some experts have already commented that the American sanctions might push countries like Iran “into China’s outstretched arms”, and discourage Tehran from reaching a political agreement with Washington. After the sanctions, China began importing large amounts of oil from Iran.

As a result, Iran’s communication with Washington would mainly depend on the progress of Tehran's cooperation with Beijing. “This is likely to annoy US policymakers, both a slap at them and a pat on the back for China,” Falks says.

“It is likely that such an agreement would have been made in any event, but doing it at this stage was a pushback against American aggressiveness toward both China and Iran. China probably also wanted to signal its geopolitical firmness given the way Biden has made a point of highlighting the Chinese challenge to Western values and interests,” the professor adds.

The agreement was signed in Tehran during a diplomatic visit by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently touring the Middle East from Turkey to Iran and Gulf countries in an extensive program, aiming to reach regional powers.

“China is a friend for hard times. The history of cooperation between the two ancient cultures of Iran and China dates back centuries. Signing the cooperation agreement will further strengthen the ties of the two nations,” said Javad Zarif, Iranian foreign minister, following the signing of the deal.

Zarif’s Chinese counterpart also applauded the deal.

“China firmly supports Iran in safeguarding its state sovereignty and national dignity,” pledged Wang during his meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

For future relations between China and the Middle East, Wang set five principles, asking the countries “to respect each other, uphold equity and justice, achieve nuclear non-proliferation, jointly foster collective security, and accelerate development cooperation.”

While Beijing appears to be avoiding setting a particular political agenda in a deliberate fashion in the Middle East, the China-Iran agreement might still mark a new era for Beijing’s “readiness to be more engaged” in the region, according to Falk.

Fatima Karimkhan, a Tehran-based journalist and Iranian political analyst, does not see the agreement as “a game-changer”. But she still views it “one of the first steps for China in its way to find a more stable path in the Middle East.”

While China's international politics has been much more aggressive in the Middle East in recent years, it may change should the US choose to stay aside, according to Karimkhan. “I believe that China is looking forward to stepping on the train and very much optimistic to be replaced with the US in the region,” Karimkhan tells TRT World.