The UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has developed a software that gives countries advice for negotiating trade deals.

Launched on January 21, the Trade Intelligence and Negotiation Adviser (TINA) is designed to assist ESCAP member states to negotiate trade agreements and enhance trade in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Conceived in 2018, TINA was developed in consultation with current and former members of trade negotiation teams across the Asia-Pacific region using state of the art methodologies.

Among its features, TINA provides insight on current tariffs and non-tariff measures (NTMs), current trade agreements, extensive overviews of bilateral trade flows, and serves to identify key commodities to negotiate better tariffs.

On the TINA website, users can pick a country to negotiate with, which will then analyse feasible agreements and trade data between two countries. It can suggest what to negotiate on – for example, what products a country can remove tariffs on.

Emerging digital tools like TINA could be a “possible equaliser” in terms of a trade negotiation team’s capacity and preparedness, Mia Mikic, former Director of Trade, Investment and Innovation Division at ESCAP, told TRT World. Mikic is now Advisor at Large at Asia-Pacific Research and Training Network on Trade (ARTNeT), an open network of research and academic institutions and think tanks in the region.

Negotiating trade deals are not easy, requiring extensive preparation and advanced analytical skills to be effective. Developed nations often have teams and think tanks dedicated to support negotiations.

For those countries with resource constraints and less negotiating experience at their disposal, TINA could be a game changer by allowing them to automate a substantial amount of the calculations and research needed to effectively prepare and build negotiating capacity.

“Many of the intense tasks undertaken for trade liberalization negotiations require specialized analytical and data management skills are time-consuming when performed manually. TINA automates many of such tasks, enabling countries with limited resources to benefit from the same level of preparation as those afforded to teams of larger economies,” ESCAP said in a statement.

Now on version 3.0, TINA offers “a trade agreement text analysis module as a well as partial equilibrium impact assessments for tariff liberalization, least developed country status graduation, and tariff preference loss scenarios.”