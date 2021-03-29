TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi opens factory in Turkey's Istanbul
The factory, which was established on a 14,000-square-metre area, will have the capacity to produce five million devices annually and create 2,000 jobs.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi opens factory in Turkey's Istanbul
Xiaomi has production plants in three other countries in the world. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 29, 2021

China's leading technology company Xiaomi has jointly launched a production facility in Istanbul with supply giant Salcomp.

The firm on Monday announced its plan to open a factory in Turkey with an investment of $30 million in February.

Turkey is the fourth country in the world where the brand has production plants.

RECOMMENDED

In a message sent to the opening ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey offers important opportunities for foreign investors due to its dynamic labour force and strategic location.

Turkey is open to demands by foreign investors to build research and development, and design centers within the country, he stressed.

The factory, which was established on a 14,000-square-metre (around 150,700-sq-ft) area, will have the capacity to produce five million devices annually and create 2,000 jobs, he noted.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines