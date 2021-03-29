In a message sent to the opening ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey offers important opportunities for foreign investors due to its dynamic labour force and strategic location.

Turkey is open to demands by foreign investors to build research and development, and design centers within the country, he stressed.

The factory, which was established on a 14,000-square-metre (around 150,700-sq-ft) area, will have the capacity to produce five million devices annually and create 2,000 jobs, he noted.