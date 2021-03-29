US president Joe Biden claims he wants to prevent migration from Mexico and Central America by addressing its root causes. However, to do that, he would have to crack down on the US’s own violent and exploitative role in the region, and that isn’t the plan.

In February, Biden issued an executive order to “address” and “manage” migration in North and Central America. It argues that “violence, instability, and lack of opportunity” should be rectified in order to prevent people fleeing their country. Addressing the root causes, it says, involves combating corruption, promoting respect for human and labour rights, preventing gang violence, and addressing economic inequality.

The order also intends to “expand Central and North American countries’ ... resettlement capacity; and increase opportunities for vulnerable populations to apply for protection closer to home.” That means resettling refugees in Mexico and Central America.

Biden’s policy for Central America also includes a US $4 billion plan to supposedly address “factors driving migration”. They however involve “reducing barriers to private sector investment” and “ensuring labour practices do not disadvantage competition”. As usual, this “aid” comes with conditions, where the US orders receiving countries to “undertake significant, concrete, and verifiable reforms”.

These policies paint the US as the saviour of a giant and long term crisis that it was in fact a key contributor to. They are a cover-up for decades of the US’s looting and intervention in the region, and they are a thin disguise for the US government’s patronage of its transnationals. They overlook the fact that the US isn’t qualified to promote human rights or solutions to violence.

The corporate occupation of Mexico and Honduras

There are 6,000 maquiladoras (mostly export-oriented and foreign-owned factories) in Mexico, and 90 percent of them are near its border with the US. There are hundreds more of these factories in Honduras.

The factories take advantage of cheap labour, low to no taxes, and cheap utilities and leases, while sending the profits back to the US or Europe. Across Central America, 263,000 women, and a slightly lower number of men are exploited in textile factories, for example. In Honduras, these workers earn just 67 percent of the basic income needed to survive. But what they make will sell for higher prices in the US. A football shirt selling at US$25 for example, sees the worker earn 8 cents. The conditions in these factories are appalling; the shifts last 12 hours with no breaks, and the factories are very hot and unventilated.

Likewise, US transnationals like Dunkin and others like Nestlé are benefiting from super-exploited child labour in Honduras. “These companies are paying coffee growers a quarter of the real value of coffee,” Fernando Morales from Cafe for Change told TRT World.

The business model is “cruel, inhumane, and illegal … and causes an increase in forced migration,” he said. Children are paid 10 cents per pound of coffee picked, and growers receive less than 1 percent on average of what consumers pay for a cup of coffee.

In Mexico, Constellation Brands has forced workers to keep going through the pandemic, in order to maintain their “commitment” to US consumers. A single plant of the beer manufacturer uses up water for 600,000 homes, pushing locals to desparate margins. In the arid northern region of Mexico, thousands of other factories do the same.

The US has been developing its transnational empire of car, arms, soft drink, and other manufacturers in Mexico since the 1960s, intensifying in the 1990s with NAFTA. Its border with Mexico is really about maintaining a very low-wage labour force so that the factory colonies can maximise their profits in a system of tolerated abuse.

Dystopian industrial towns

In Mexico, most US-owned factories are located in industrial parks, and Honduras is developing what it calls ZEDES; zones where companies aren’t subject to taxes or laws.

There are around 100 industrial parks in the state of Nuevo Leon alone. These parks are a market in themselves, with companies competing to get access to land in them. Mexican real estate company FINSA is authorised as an operator of some industrial parks, and that involves managing their perimeter control, closed-circuit security, and infrastructure. Often, this private company ensures that only workers or staff can enter the zone.

Mexico’s science and technology council, Conacyt, has identified 50 regions in Mexico that it refers to as “environmental hells”, and they are all located near or in these free trade industrial parks, where “the territories have been abused … with little regulation from the government.”