WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armenian PM Pashinyan to resign in April 'for early elections'
PM Nikol Pashinyan says he will resign so that snap elections can take place in the coming month.
Armenian PM Pashinyan to resign in April 'for early elections'
PM Pashinyan has been under pressure to step down after agreeing to truce with Azerbaijan, which many in Armenia saw as a national humiliation. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 28, 2021

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he will resign next month while staying in office until snap parliamentary elections due on June 20, as part of an effort to curb the political crisis gripping the Caucasus country.

"I will resign in April. I will resign not to resign, but in order for early elections to take place," Pashinyan said on Sunday during a visit to northwest Armenia, according to a video published on his Facebook page.

"I will continue to serve as interim prime minister," he added.

The prime minister earlier this month announced snap parliamentary polls that he said were "the best way out of the current internal political situation".

READ MORE:Armenia PM Pashinyan announces dismissal of army chief

Karabakh conflict 

RECOMMENDED

Political unrest erupted in ex-Soviet Armenia after Pashinyan in November signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan that ended six weeks of fighting for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pashinyan has been under pressure to step down after agreeing to the ceasefire with Azerbaijan, which many in Armenia saw as a national humiliation.

Under the deal, Yerevan vacated swathes of territory to Azerbaijan and allowed Russian peacekeepers to deploy to regions it had controlled for three decades.

READ MORE:Turkey, Russia to start monitoring Karabakh truce as of Saturday

Both anti-government protesters and Pashinyan's supporters have regularly taken to the streets in the months since.

Pashinyan said that if voters support him and his team, they will "continue to serve you better than before".

"If not, we will transfer power to whoever you select," he added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative