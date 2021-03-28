WORLD
Lebanon protesters rally against political stalemate, economic crisis
Demonstrators protest lack of proper government to deal with country's debilitating economic crisis.
Protesters march against political leadership they blame for economic and financial crisis in Beirut, Lebanon on March. 28, 2021. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 28, 2021

Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrators have marched through Beirut to protest a political stalemate that has denied the small country a government for months amid a crushing economic crisis.  

The protest on Sunday, organised by Lebanon's Communist Party, blocked traffic in central Beirut.

Army vehicles escorted the protest as it moved from Lebanon's Central Bank to the seat of the government across the city.  

Lebanon is facing an unprecedented economic crisis that has sent the local currency on a downward spiral. 

Prices soared and poverty increased.

Power struggle 

But political groups have been locked into a power struggle, failing to agree on forming a government to deal with the crisis.

Politicians exchanged public blame for the failure to reach an agreement, increasing social tension.

Lebanon's government resigned in August following a massive explosion at Beirut's port that killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighbourhoods in the capital.

