Protesters in Myanmar have returned to the streets to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup.

Protests were held in Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s two biggest cities, as well as in the cities of Bago and Monywa, and in the small town of Moe Kaung in Kachin State. Some of the demonstrations were again met with police force.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering mass protests demanding a return to democracy.

The junta on Saturday staged a major show of might for its annual Armed Forces Day as the death toll since the February 1 coup climbed to at least 423, according to a local monitoring group.

Global condemnation

Defence chiefs from a dozen countries have jointly condemned the bloodbath in Myanmar.

The defence ministers of 12 countries including the US, Britain, Japan and Australia condemned the Myanmar military's use of lethal force against civilians.

"A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting, not harming, the people it serves," the rare joint statement said.

"We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions."

Funerals

Funerals were held Sunday for some of the victims, after the bloodiest day since the putsch.

In Mandalay, the family of Aye Ko, a father-of-four, commemorated his life at a service after he was killed overnight.

"We are told by the neighbours that Aye Ko was shot and thrown into the fire," a relative told AFP.

"He was the only one who fed the family, losing him is a great loss for the family."

Karen minorities targeted

A day earlier, violence erupted across the country with the military using live rounds in nine regions, including the largest city Yangon, local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.

By sunset, AAPP said at least 90 people had been killed. Local media, however, put the death toll higher at 114.

"Junta forces shot machine guns into residential areas, resulting in many civilians, including six children between ten and sixteen years old, killed," AAPP said.