Two suicide bombers have detonated outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar, wounding at least 14 people on the first day of the Easter Holy Week.

The congregation had been inside the church for Sunday service at the time of the explosion, South Sulawesi police spokesman E. Zulpan said.

"There were two people riding on a motorbike when the explosion happened at the main gate of the church – the perpetrators were trying to enter the church compound," National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said of the explosion in Makassar city.

"The bike was destroyed and there are body parts... We're still collecting parts and trying to identify the sex of the perpetrators."

Earlier, local police had said at least one bomber was involved with at least nine church officials and congregants rushed to hospital with injuries.

"We were finishing the service and people were going home when it happened," the man, identified by his first name Willem, was quoted as saying.

TVONE said the one person killed was the attacker.

Video from the scene showed police had set up a cordon around the church and cars parked nearby were damaged.