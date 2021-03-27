WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over $166K raised for Pakistani-American killed in Washington carjacking
Mohammad Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant UberEats driver, was killed when two teenage girls tried to carjack his vehicle in Washington, D.C. this week.
Over $166K raised for Pakistani-American killed in Washington carjacking
Mohammad Anwar immigrated to US from Pakistan in 2014.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 27, 2021

Organisers have raised more than $166,000 for a Pakistani-American UberEats driver who was killed during a carjacking incident in Washington, D.C. this week. 

Two teenage girls were charged in the carjacking death of Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, VA, after they assaulted the victim with a taser before a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, police said. 

The suspects, "a 13 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, and a 15 year-old juvenile female, of Fort Washington, MD," were arrested and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, police said.

Anwar immigrated from Pakistan in 2014. 

RECOMMENDED

Funds to cover funeral, loss of income

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe organised by Lehra Bogino, who is married to Anwar's nephew, has already met and surpassed its goal of $100,000 with nearly 4,000 donors pledging more than $166,000 for the victim's family. 

"Although money won't fill the gaping hole that his death has left in our family, it will help remove some of the stress and worry of daily living while we grieve and heal," Bogino wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Anwar was the financial provider for his family. We would like to provide a traditional Islamic funeral for him and assist his family with the loss of income ... Everything posted on this GoFundMe page has been approved and sanctioned by the immediate family."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative