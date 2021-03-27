Hundreds of people have demonstrated outside a key mosque in the Bangladesh's capital, as the country braces for violence a day after deadly protests against a controversial visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The clashes, which began on Friday at the main mosque in the capital Dhaka, spread to several key districts in the Muslim majority nation of 168 million, leaving five people dead and scores injured.

Facebook has been restricted in the country, a company spokesman said on Saturday, after users complained they could not access the site since late Friday afternoon as images and reports of the violence were shared on social media.

A spokesman for the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which also acts as a reserve paramilitary force to maintain law and order, said it had deployed troops in parts of the country since Friday night.

"With the instructions of the home ministry and in aid of the civil administration, the required number of BGB has been deployed in different districts of the country," Lieutenant Colonel Fayzur Rahman told AFP news agency, without disclosing the numbers involved.

Rahman, who is the operations director of the force, said there had been no reports of violence after their deployment.

"Situation is normal," he said.

Protesters defy ban

But defying the ban by the security forces, protesters gathered at the Baitul Mukarram Masjid, the country's biggest mosque situated in central Dhaka, to protests police shooting at protesters and Modi's tour to the Muslim majority country.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said the protesters belonged to Hefazat-e-Islam, the country's largest religious outfit behind Friday's protests in over a dozen places including its heartland in Chittagong.

They chanted slogans against Modi, the correspondent said.

Several thousand supporters of Hefazat also staged protests at Hathazari, the rural town outside the country's second-largest city, which witnessed the worst violence yesterday when four protesters were shot during demonstrations.

Hefazat spokesman Jakaria Noman Foyezi told AFP around 10,000 students of Hathazari Madrasa were on the road, blocking a key highway linking the port city with the country's hill districts.

