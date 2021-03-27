Myanmar's military has celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade in the country's capital while soldiers and police elsewhere reportedly killed 114 people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup.

The online news site Myanmar Now reported late on Saturday that the death toll had reached 114.

A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

Both numbers are higher than all estimates for the previous high on March 14, which ranged from 74 to 90.

Figures collected by the researcher, who asked not to be named for his security, have generally tallied with the counts issued at the end of each day by the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners, which documents deaths and arrests and is widely seen as a definitive source.

The Associated Press said it was unable to independently confirm the death tolls.

'Day of shame'

The deaths came as the leader of the ruling junta said the military will protect the people and strive for democracy.

Protesters against the February 1 military coup came out on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns, defying a warning that they could be shot "in the head and back" as the country's generals celebrated Armed Forces Day.

"Today is a day of shame for the armed forces," Dr Sasa, a spokesman for CRPH, an anti-junta group set up by deposed lawmakers, told an online forum.

"The military generals are celebrating Armed Forces Day after they just killed more than 300 innocent civilians," he said, giving an estimate of the toll since protests first erupted weeks ago.

After presiding over a military parade in the capital Naypyitaw to mark Armed Forces Day, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reiterated a promise to hold elections, without giving any time-frame.

"The army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy," the general said in a live broadcast on state television, adding that authorities also sought to protect the people and restore peace across the country.

"Violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate."

The latest deaths will add to a toll of at least 370 people killed in the crackdown that has followed the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, according to a tally kept by an activist group.

In an ominous warning on Friday evening, state television said: "You should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back".