China's top ride-hailing app has dropped Swedish fashion retailer H&M from its listings as Chinese celebrities stopped endorsing foreign labels in a growing uproar over the accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Search results for H&M in the Didi Chuxing ride-hailing app for all of China's major cities yielded no results on Friday.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The backlash against H&M caused Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, shopping app Meituan and the maps app for search engine Baidu Inc to each remove the Swedish retailer from their listings.

H&M faced a public backlash in China when social media users in the country circulated a statement the company made last year announcing it would no longer source cotton from the region after reports of the alleged use of "forced labour" on Uighur Muslims.

Western governments and rights groups have accused the Chinese authorities in the far western region of detaining and torturing Uighurs in camps, where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.

Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps in the question as vocational training centres which help combat religious extremism.

The United States has condemned a "boycott" campaign by Beijing against foreign brands that have declined to use cotton grown in Xinjiang.

"The US condemns the PRC... social media campaign and corporate and consumer boycott against companies, including American, European and Japanese businesses," said State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"We commend and stand with companies that adhere to the US laws, and ensure products we're consuming are not made with forced labor," Porter said.

Other brands that have taken a hit

Other overseas brands, including Burberry Group PLC , Nike Inc, and Adidas AG have also faced an online blowback for making similar statements regarding their sourcing of cotton in the Uighur region.

The Human Rights section of H&M's website hmgroup.com on Friday no longer carried the link to the 2020 statement.

The statement could still be accessed through the page's direct address.

Statements expressing concern about or intolerance of "forced labour" in the region previously seen on the websites of Inditex , VF Corp, PVH and Abercrombie & Fitch were no longer available on Thursday.

Following enquiries by Reuters news agency, VF Corp pointed to a statement on a separate section of its website that said it did not source from the region.

A Google cache showed the statement had been added in the last four days. VF did not respond to a question asking why the statement had been moved.

PVH, Inditex and Abercrombie & Fitch did not respond to a request for comment.