Myanmar activists have called for major anti-coup protests on weekend as the junta marks Armed Forces Day, after a firebomb attack on deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party headquarters.

"The time has arrived again to fight the military's oppression," prominent activist Ei Thinzar Maung posted on Facebook on Friday.

In reaction, Myanmar's military junta warned that its forces will shoot protesters in the head, state television said.

In the first acknowledgement of a shoot-to-kill order by the army, a broadcast on the MRTV news channel directed at protesters said: "You should learn... that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back."

Turmoil since coup

The protest movement has included widespread strikes and civil disobedience by government workers, which has hamstrung the functioning of the state.

The country has been in turmoil since the military ousted the Nobel laureate in a lightning putsch on February 1, triggering an uprising demanding a return to democracy.

Nearly 3,000 people have been arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group, but the junta earlier this week released more than 600 from Yangon's Insein prison.

On Friday a senior official from the jail, notorious for being the holding site of longtime political prisoners, said another 322 people have been freed.

"A total of 249 men and 73 women were released," he told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Military's annual parade

It comes on the eve of Saturday's Armed Forces Day, when the military will put on a show of strength with its annual parade.

Fears have been swirling that the day could become a flashpoint, as security forces continue to crack down on activists, protesters and political allies of Suu Kyi.

Before dawn on Friday, the Yangon offices of her National League for Democracy (NLD) were hit by a Molotov cocktail, which caused a brief fire.

The attack left only minor damage, but the party has been in disarray since the coup, with many of its top leaders including Suu Kyi in detention and some of its MPs in hiding.

"We do not know who did this, but it is not good at all," Soe Win, an NLD member in charge of the headquarters, told AFP news agency.

Several dead in new violence