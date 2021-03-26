France’s right-wing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has a new target in his ongoing crusade against the country’s Muslims.

The latest anti-Muslim controversy whipped up by Darmanin relates to a planned mosque construction underway in northwestern France.

On Monday this week municipal officials in the city of Strasbourg, run by a Green mayor Jeanne Barseghian, approved a grant of almost $3 million to the Milli Gorus Islamic Confederation (CMIG), a pan-European Islamic charity.

That was enough for France’s Darmanin to rail on Twitter that the city’s mayor was supporting what he called “political Islam” and worse, that the CMIG had refused to sign the controversial Charter of Imams.

The charter, a document that French President Emmanual Macron wants the Muslim community to adopt has been highly contentious.

When the charter was first published in January several Muslim organisations refused to sign on, one of those organisations was CMIG. As a result, a crisis of legitimacy has clouded the implementation of the charter.

Now Macron’s government and his interior minister are attempting to pressure the Muslim community by publicly threatening those that have criticised the charter.

One French human rights activist accused the interior minister of engaging in an “intimidation campaign to block the project.”