Turkish start-up Getir offering ultrafast deliveries has become the country's second unicorn fetching a valuation of $2.6 billion.

The company secured $300 million new investment for international expansion, Nazim Salur, its founder said at a virtual news conference on Friday.

Silicon Valley's Sequoia Capital and New York-based Tiger led the latest investment round, Salur said, adding that the company will hold another round by the end of the year.

Salur said "seven of eight funds that previously invested in Getir also joined the capital increase at the new valuation," reported Daily Sabah.

"The company would start operations in Germany, France and the Netherlands in a few of months," Salur announced.

Funding boost

The Istanbul-based company was founded in 2015, allowing users to order a large variety of items at a moment's notice, with only a small mark-up on supermarket prices.

It promises an average delivery time of 10 minutes.