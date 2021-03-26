On 10 October 2019, the Swedish Academy announced that the Nobel Prize in Literature would go to Peter Handke. The decision sent shockwaves across much of the Balkans.

The Austrian author is a Slobodan Milosevic apologist and Bosnian genocide denier. Bosnian-American author Aleksandar Hemon called Handke the "Bob Dylan of Genocide Apologists."

To many, the Swedish Academy conferring such an award to a genocide denier marked a new chapter in the mainstreaming of denial. American journalist Peter Maass who covered the war in the 1990s did an outstanding job of explaining the story behind the Swedish Academy's scandalous decision.

Bosnian genocide denial has taken many forms from public statements to that effect by politicians to TikTok. But the denial started as early as the genocide did, in 1992. In fact, over the last three decades, there have been four identifiable stages of genocide denial.

Stage 1: Denial through euphemism

Starting in the spring of 1992, the term "civil war" was introduced by Serb nationalists and picked up by some Western observers. This term relegated the genocide committed by Bosnian Serb forces against Bosnian Muslims to a mere "civil war". Along with "civil war", the term "ethnic cleansing" was invented and applied to Bosnia by journalists and politicians alike.

The sole purpose of the term was to forestall the use of the term genocide lest it mobilise the international community or generate public outcry in support of Bosnians. Through this, Raphael Lemkin's legacy and the reason he advocated for the Genocide Convention was being cancelled out.

The supreme irony is that ethnic cleansing, introduced as a euphemism, has over the years evolved into an established academic term. It is a testament to the legacy and the success of the first-generation genocide deniers.

In fact, journalists and analysts who subscribed to the notions of a civil war and ethnic cleansing turned out to be those opposed to an international military intervention to stop the bloodshed in Bosnia. Denial through euphemisms is now mostly present in some academic and NGO circles in the Balkans and western Europe.

Stage 2: Denial through localisation

The second stage of genocide denial begins in the early 2000s. The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) both established judicial truth in handing down genocide verdicts.

The major shortcoming of these court verdicts was that they narrowed the scale and scope of the three-and-a-half year genocide to a few days in July in Srebrenica in 1995. As some observers have pointed out, the only part of the genocide which was judicially established was that which could not be openly denied.