Yemen's Houthi rebels have said they attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, while the kingdom's energy ministry reported a projectile struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Friday that the group had targeted facilities of state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Ras al Tanura, Rabigh, Yanbu and Jazan. He said they also targeted King Abdelaziz military base in Dammam and military sites in Najran and Asir.

"We are prepared to carry out stronger and harsher military attacks in the coming period," he said on Twitter.

Aramco, when contacted by Reuters news agency on Friday, said it would comment at the earliest opportunity.

READ MORE: Who are the Houthis?

The Saudi Energy Ministry said that at 9 pm on Thursday a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station in Jazan that caused a fire in a tank. There were no casualties.

It said such attacks on vital installations target the stability of global energy supplies.

The Saudi Defence Ministry said on Friday the kingdom would take deterrent actions to protect oil exports.

"These attacks confirm the terrorist Houthi militia's rejection of all political efforts to end the crisis," the ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al Malki, who also speaks for the Saudi-led coalition, said in a statement.

War enters seventh year

The Saudi-led coalition which is battling the Houthi group said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia.

The attacks came days after Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.