Local officials in northern Mali have accused France's army of killing six civilians in an air strike, but French forces claimed they targeted militants.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday in the remote Gao region, is the second time this year that France's Operation Barkhane has been accused of killing civilians.

Mayor Mohamed Assaleh Ahmad and Souleymane Ag Almahmoud, a former member of parliament from the area, said the strike killed six civilians.

The Barkhane operation comprises more than 5,000 troops fighting militants in Mali and neighbouring countries.

Barkhane said the strike had "neutralised" a group of militants 60 km north of In Deliman.

"This strike was ordered after a phase of surveillance and identification permitting the characterisation of the presence of an armed terrorist group," it said in a statement.

Witnesses say strikes killed local hunters

Mohamed Assaleh Ahmad, mayor of the nearby village of Talataye, told AFP news agency that around 1030 GMT, witnesses around reported explosions and claim to have seen planes in the air.

A municipal councillor also said he saw a drone fire west of Talataye.

The mayor said the victims were six male civilians from Talataye between the ages of 15 and 20 and were out hunting birds and had a single rifle between them.

"This is a group of young people, including minors, who decided to spend the day outside the village of Talataye on board three motorcycles and armed with a hunting rifle to shoot rabbits and partridge," he told AFP.