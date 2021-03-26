Tugboats and a specialised suction dredger continue to work to dislodge a giant container ship that has been stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal for the past three days, blocking a crucial waterway for global shipping.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground in the narrow canal that runs between Africa and the Sinai Peninsula. It got stuck in a single-lane stretch of the canal, about six kilometres (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

In a clear overture, Turkey has offered to with the Suez Canal jam, Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Friday.

Lloyd's List said the blockage was holding up an estimated $9.6 billion worth of cargo each day between Asia and Europe.

"Rough calculations suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion daily while eastbound traffic is worth $4.5 billion," said Lloyd's.

Backlogs and blocked oil and gas shipments

The ship, owned by the Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, has blocked traffic in the canal, causing headaches for global trade.

Around 10 percent of world trade flows through the canal, which is particularly crucial for the transport of oil. The closure also could affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Mideast.

At least 150 ships were waiting for the Ever Given to be cleared, including vessels near Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea, Port Suez on the Red Sea and those already stuck in the canal system on Egypt’s Great Bitter Lake, said Leth Agencies, which provides services for the canal.

Internationally, many are getting ready for the effect that the shipping pause will have on supply chains that rely on precise deliveries of goods. Singapore’s Minister of Transport Ong Ye Kung said the country’s port should expect disruptions.

“Should that happen, some drawdown on inventories will become necessary,” he said in a Facebook post.

The backlog of vessels could stress European ports and the international supply of containers, already strained by the coronavirus pandemic, according to IHS Markit, a business research group.

It said 49 container ships were scheduled to pass through the canal in the seven days following Tuesday when the Ever Given became lodged.

As of Friday morning, the vessel remained grounded, Leth Agencies added. It remains unclear when the route would reopen.

Turkey offers help

Turkey can send its Nene Hatun vessel to help resolve a blockage on the Suez Canal, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Friday, amid a recent push by Ankara to repair its strained ties with Egypt.

"We have conveyed our offer to help to our Egyptian brothers and if a positive response comes from them, our Nene Hatun ship is among the few in the world that can carry out work of this nature," Karaismailoglu told broadcaster NTV, adding Ankara had not received a response yet but was ready to act.

Earlier this month, Turkey said it had resumed contacts with Egypt. Ties have been frosty since Egypt's army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to President Tayyip Erdogan in 2013.