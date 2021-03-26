A state high school in northern England has apologised and suspended a teacher for sharing in class a controversial cartoon of Prophet Muhammad, seen as anti-Islam and defamatory by Muslims, after facing protests.

Protesters on Thursday demanded action after the incident which took place at a school in West Yorkshire, which has a large Muslim community.

Sky News said the image shown at Batley Grammar School was taken from the same series of cartoons first published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose Paris office was attacked in 2015, leaving 12 people dead.

'Totally inappropriate image'

"The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate image in a recent religious studies lesson," school principal Gary Kibble said in a televised statement.

"The member of staff has also related their most sincere apologies," he said.

"It's important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs. This must be done in a respectful, sensitive way."

Around two dozen protestors, mainly men in hooded tops, gathered outside the school gates on Thursday to demand resignations following the class, which reportedly took place on Monday.