Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has said his health was declining and accused prison authorities of "torture" through sleep deprivation, with allies saying they feared for his life.

Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence on old embezzlement charges in a penal colony outside Moscow. Rights campaigners have described his prison as especially harsh, and Navalny himself compared it to a "concentration camp."

The 44-year-old was arrested on his return to Russia in January from Germany, where he spent months recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning in August that he blames on the Kremlin.

Navalny's allies raised concerns over his health after he complained of severe back and leg pain in recent days, and on Thursday he made a formal complaint through his lawyers of mistreatment.

"I believe that my deteriorating health is the direct consequence of actions and inaction of FSIN employees," Navalny said, referring to the prison service by its Russian acronym.

He said prison officials failed to provide the right medicines and refused to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars.

READ MORE:US, EU slap sanctions on Russia over Navalny poisoning and jailing

Sleep deprivation

In another complaint Navalny, who is considered a flight risk by authorities, said he is woken eight times per night by guards announcing to a recording camera that he is still in his cell.

"Essentially I am being tortured through sleep deprivation," Navalny wrote.

Navalny's lawyers managed to visit him at his prison in the town of Pokrov around 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow on Thursday, after they were denied access to the penal colony the day before.

In a statement on Instagram, Navalny's wife Yulia said later on Thursday that her husband had been in pain for the past four weeks and appealed directly to Putin to set his critic free.

"What's happening right now is personal revenge and punishment," Navalnaya said.

"This should stop immediately."

She said Navalny began suffering from back pain in the Moscow detention centre and his condition only worsened in the Pokrov prison. Officials have however refused to allow him to be treated properly, his wife said.

READ MORE: How Putin systematically persecutes the opposition

'Afraid for his life'

Lawyer Olga Mikhailova said Navalny's condition was "extremely unfavourable."