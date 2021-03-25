Libya has demanded "immediate" withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries at a meeting with European foreign ministers in Tripoli, who came in a show of support for the war-torn country's newly formed unity government.

"We demand that all mercenaries leave the Libyan lands immediately," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Najla al Mangoush to his foreign counterparts on Thursday.

Al Mangoush made the demand at a meeting with France, Germany and Italy's foreign ministers, where she expressed the need to rebuild confidence in the country's new economic movement at the governmental and private levels.

An estimated 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are still in the country, whose presence the interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has called "a stab in our back."

She also expressed the need to accelerate the return of the activities of embassies and facilitate the procedure of visas from Libya.

Support for new government

The visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany's Heiko Maas and Italy's Luigi Di Maio comes 10 days after the formation of an interim government to lead Libya to December 24 elections.

In a statement ahead of the meeting, Maas hailed the agreement to establish a unity government in Libya but warned that much more needed to be done.

"We are determined to stand by the government of national unity," said Mass. "We started reaping the fruits of the Berlin Conference and the efforts of the Libyans in coordination."

"Developments in Libya are one of the few glimmers of hope in foreign affairs over the past year. Where there was war a year ago, the weapons have fallen silent," Maas said.

Thursday's visit comes after French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris will reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital next week.

Other countries including Egypt and Malta have also announced their intention to reopen embassies in Tripoli.

Reopening of Libya

At Thursday's meeting, Le Drian said Libya's coastal road must be opened to allow the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries.

He also added that the Libyan elections must be held on the specified date at the end of this year