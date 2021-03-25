For most people, the creativity associated with meme's is spontaneous, cathartic - it usually mocks or satirises political and popular culture.

When US military officials at the Pentagon tried their hand at a shitposting meme, it took them 22 days.

Undaunted by days of back and forth between different departments and exchanges with the graphic designers, the US Department of Defense finally published a meme that they thought would be funny, attention-grabbing and in time for Halloween.

In one email by the "graphic team extraordinaire", the meme concept is laid out in the kind of excruciating detail that only a government department attempting to be funny can.

"Graphic concept: Cartoon bear in soviet uniform costume holding a Halloween candy basket with malware names ( ComRAT, I I Drovorub, WellMess, X-Agent, X-Tunnel, Lojax) on candy bars," one of the messages said.

And if that concept didn't grab the imagination, there was a backup.

"Image of same bear in soviet uniform costume holding Halloween candy basket, now tripping with "treats" (malware names) spilling out of candy basket."

It's unclear if the cyber-warriors working on the memes themselves found what they were producing funny. References to the Soviet Union were another strange addition given that it collapsed in 1991.

The post ultimately garnered less than 200 retweets and around 400 likes.

The information only came to light after the journalist and advisor for Norway's Armed Force Cyber Defense, Runa Sandvik, filed a Freedom of Information request to get a hold of the 23-page document.