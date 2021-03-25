WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somalia mortar attack leaves several dead
Infant among three killed in the Mogadishu attack claimed by the Al Shabab militant group, local media report.
Somalia mortar attack leaves several dead
Al Shabab has carried out numerous attacks in Somalia over the years, including a 2017 truck bomb blast in Mogadishu which killed at least 300 people. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
March 25, 2021

At least three civilians have been killed and five wounded after a barrage of mortars targeted the headquarters of UN and African Union peacekeeping mission forces in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a police official said.

Abdi Yusuf, a police officer in Mogadishu's Dharkinley neighborhood, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that several mortar shells landed in a residential area near Somali Adan Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Thursday. 

Local media reported that a father and an infant were among the victims of the attack, claimed by Al Shabab militant group.

READ MORE: Several killed in Somalia after militants storm prison

Violence in Somalia

The targeted UN compound, known as Camp Halane, houses several Western diplomatic missions including those of Britain and the United States.

RECOMMENDED

Sources in the compound who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed that several mortar shells also landed in and around the airport where the UN compound is also located.

Somali leaders are currently meeting in the same compound to end a months-long political and election stalemate.

This is the second time the UN compound has been targeted in less than a week, following a March 19 attack with no reported casualties.

Al Shabab has carried out numerous attacks in Somalia over the years, including a 2017 truck bomb blast in Mogadishu which killed at least 300 people.

READ MORE: What’s happening in Somalia?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines