The Japanese owner of a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal has apologised for the incident that's imperling global shipping.

Shoei Kisen, apologised over the “tremendous worry” that the accident has caused to the other vessels and their involved parties.

Shoei Kisen said it is cooperating with its technical management company and the local authorities to get the ship afloat, but “the operation is extremely difficult.”

It added: “We are extremely sorry for causing tremendous worry to the ships that are traveling or schedule to travel in the Suez Canal, and all the related people.”

At least 150 vessels are waiting to use the Suez Canal after a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across the vital waterway. That’s according to canal service provider Leth Agencies.

Efforts continue to free vessel

It says the backup Thursday affected ships both needing to travel into the Mediterranean and the Red Seas.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula. It remains unclear when the obstruction will be cleared.

The stuck cargo ship imperilled global shipping at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial waterway idled waiting for the obstruction to clear, authorities said.

Authorities began work again to free the vessel Thursday morning after halting for the night, an Egyptian canal authority official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorised to speak to journalists, said workers hoped to avoid offloading containers from the vessel as it would be a dayslong effort to do so.

So far, dredgers have tried to clear silt around the massive ship. Tug boats nudged the vessel alongside it, trying to gain momentum. From the shore, at least one backhoe dug into the canal's sandy banks, suggesting the bow of the ship had plowed into it.

Bernhard Schulte Ship management, the company that manages the Ever Given, said the ship's 25-member crew are safe and accounted for. The ship had two pilots from Egypt's canal authority aboard the vessel to guide it when the grounding happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, the company said.

High winds and sandstorm