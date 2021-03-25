AstraZeneca's said its Covid-19 vaccine has been 76 percent effective in a new analysis of its US trial – only a tad lower than the level in an earlier report this week criticised for using outdated data.

Interim data published on Monday had put the vaccine's efficacy rate at 79 percent but had not included more recent infections, leading to a highly unusual public rebuke from US health officials.

The small revision to the efficacy rate will go a long way to putting the vaccine back on track for gaining US emergency use authorisation – which it plans to seek in the coming weeks – and help AstraZeneca in its efforts to dispel doubts about its effectiveness and side-effects, independent experts said.

AstraZeneca also reiterated that the shot, developed with Oxford University, was 100 percent effective against severe or critical forms of the disease. There have been eight severe cases – all among trial participants who received the placebo.

"The vaccine efficacy against severe disease, including death, puts the AZ vaccine in the same ballpark as the other vaccines," said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, adding that he expects the shot to gain US approval.

The latest data was based on 190 infections among more than 32,400 participants in the United States, Chile and Peru. The earlier interim data was based on 141 infections through February 17.

It also said the vaccine showed 85 percent efficacy in adults 65 years and older, higher than the 80 percent rate reported on Monday.

No safety concerns?

AstraZeneca said the latest data has been presented to the independent trial oversight committee, the Data Safety Monitoring Board, and it plans to submit the analysis for peer-reviewed publication in the coming weeks.

"The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis, and confirms that our Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults," Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The drugmaker noted there were 14 additional possible or probable cases to be analysed so numbers in later updates of the trial results may fluctuate slightly.