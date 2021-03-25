The UN human rights office has confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her.

The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, UN expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder.

Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment. Callamard did not respond when contacted by Reuters.

"We confirm that the details in the Guardian story about the threat aimed at Agnes Callamard are accurate," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said in an email reply to Reuters.

The UN human rights office had informed Callamard about the threat as well as UN security and authorities, he added.

Callamard told the Guardian the threat was conveyed in a January 2020 meeting between Saudi and UN officials in Geneva. She said she was told of the incident by a UN colleague, the newspaper reported.

'Mockery of justice'Callamard led a UN investigation into the October 2018 killing of Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate. She issued a report in 2019 concluding there was "credible evidence" that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and senior Saudi officials were responsible for killing the Washington Post journalist and US resident.

She subsequently called for sanctions against Prince Mohammed’s assets and international engagements.