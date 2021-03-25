At least 11 people have been killed in attacks on two villages in the Tillaberi region of southwest Niger, local officials said.

Armed "bandits" burned a school and killed three people in the village of Zibane and seven in Gabado, a local source said.

Security forces are making checks at the scene and the death toll could rise, the source said. It is not clear who carried out the attack.

Gunmen killed 137 people in coordinated raids on villages in the southwest on Sunday, one of the deadliest days in recent memory in a country ravaged by violence.

Those attacks were a few hundred miles away from Wednesday's incident.

Violence in Sahel region