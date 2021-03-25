South Korea's military has said that North Korea fired two projectiles into the sea, in what could be its first ballistic missile test during the administration of Joe Biden.

The nuclear-armed North has a long history of using weapons tests as provocations, in a carefully calibrated process to forward its objectives.

After a tumultuous relationship between leader Kim and president Donald Trump, Pyongyang had been biding its time since the new administration took office, not even officially acknowledging its existence until last week.

Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement early on Thursday that the "unidentified projectiles" were launched into the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea, from South Hamgyong province.

No further information on the device type was immediately available, but they added the military had "strengthened its monitoring posture in close coordination with the US."

The South's presidential Blue House said it would hold a national security council meeting.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said two ballistic missiles were involved.

"It's been a year since they last launched a missile," he told reporters. "This threatens the peace and security of our country and the region. It is also a violation of the UN resolution."

The North is banned from developing ballistic missiles under UN Security Council resolutions, and is under multiple international sanctions over its weapons programmes.

But it has made rapid progress in its capabilities under Kim, testing missiles capable of reaching the entire continental United States as tensions mounted in 2017.

'Lunatic theory'