Ankara has denounced recent remarks by the French president about Turkey and its leader, calling them “unacceptable."

"We find the statements by French President [Emmanuel] Macron, which he gave in response to the deliberate questions asked in the programme and are against the friendship and alliance between our countries, unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Aksoy also said “unjust and inconsistent” statements were made regarding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey.

During an interview aired on France5 TV channel on Tuesday, Macron claimed that Turkey was “attempting to interfere” in France’s next presidential election in 2022.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey and France can contribute to peace efforts in the world

Tense relations