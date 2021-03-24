Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that he and his US counterpart plan to hold a more comprehensive meeting in either the US or Turkey.

"We agreed with the US secretary of state to hold a broader meeting in either the US or Turkey," Cavusoglu told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu's remarks came after he met with Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting. He said today's meeting lasted less than an hour.

Stressing that they had a constructive meeting with Blinken, Cavusoglu said there are differences of opinion between the two sides on certain issues.

The presence in the US of members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, and US support for the YPG/PKK terror group have negatively affected bilateral relations, he said.

Gulen's extradition

Turkey has long sought the extradition of FETO ringleader Fetullah Gulen, a US resident who orchestrated the defeated coup.

It has also demanded that the US cut ties and support to the YPG/PKK, a terrorist group the US has worked with in northern Syria to fight Daesh.

Turkey has argued that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense, citing the YPG/PKK’s threat to Turkish security.

He said they also discussed all aspects of the situation in Syria, the stability of Iraq, and supporting the new government in Libya.

Afghan peace talks

Underlining that Turkey wants to host a conference on Afghanistan in April, he said Turkish officials would meet with all parties to decide on a date.

Stressing that the meeting in Turkey is not an alternative to the negotiations in Doha, he said, "We do not want an alternative platform to Doha, we want to hold a supportive meeting."

He also expected a memorandum of understanding between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Russian S-400 missile system