The United States has come up with a new round of sanctions against China this week in response to the country’s human rights violations against Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Experts think sanctions often backfire and do not usually lead to policy or regime change in the countries that receive them. For China, nothing suggests it will be any different.

“If the target country is a large country which has a very strong leader, and has no internal political dissent or conflict, then, in those circumstances, the sanctions are unlikely to produce regime change. There are very few cases where regime change has occurred in such cases,” said Gary Hufbauer, a former top US treasury department official, and one of the leading experts on US sanctions.

China appears to fit into Hufbauer’s description very well. It is a large country, has a strong leader, Xi Jinping, and has very limited dissent.

“[As a result] sanctions against Russia or China didn’t change the political situation very much if at all. So those are the two extremes,” Hufbauer added, during a previous interview with TRT World.

Besides China, the US has also imposed sanctions on Russia. President Biden pledged that Russia’s powerful post-Cold War era President Vladimir Putin “will pay a price” for the country’s alleged interference with the 2020 US elections.

But at the same time, US sanctions will definitely have an effect on China’s growing economy, forcing Beijing to find other partners, like Iran and Venezuela, to ensure political and financial stability at home.

The possible partnership could also put the Biden government’s mediation efforts with Tehran and Caracas in danger. Under Trump, US relations with both Iran and Venezuela deteriorated - Biden will look to improve them.

Washington’s sanctions will also put China at odds with the EU, a trade partner of China. Beijing signed a market-access agreement with Brussels, but with US sanctions against China, it could become a diplomatic hassle for the European Parliament to ratify that deal.

Russia-China axis

US sanctions might end up reinvigorating the old China-Russia alliance going back to the Cold War. During the Nixon presidency in the 1970s, Washington began developing a rapprochement policy with Beijing in order to break up the two powers and weaken the communist bloc.

Nixon’s move worked as China slowly warmed to developing good relations with the US. After the Cold War, China’s communist party has increasingly embraced capitalism, tightening connections between Beijing and Washington.

During a visit to China on Monday, Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s longest serving foreign minister, invoked the old anti-imperialist sentiment saying that both Beijing and Moscow are working to defend the interests of humanity - against the West.

“These objective developments, which are leading to the formation of a truly multipolar and democratic world, are unfortunately being hindered by western countries, particularly the United States,” the Russian foreign minister complained in a veiled reference to US sanctions.

“We need to move away from using international payment systems controlled by the West,” added Lavrov, referring to the Washington-led global financial system and the hegemony of the dollar. He also signalled that China and Russia are trying to develop an alternative currency system and a technological alliance “to reduce sanctions risks”.