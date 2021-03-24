The Biden administration's decision to appoint Lloyd Austin as the 28th United States Secretary of Defense is a byproduct of CENTCOM's ever-growing influence within the US military and political establishment. The ‘war on terror’ empowered CENTCOM (Central Command) like never before.

Only two former CENTCOM commanders have been appointed as secretary of defense, the 26th and the 28th, both after the start of the perpetual 'war on terror'. However, a prioritised focus on China may stop CENTCOM from becoming even more powerful. Interestingly, this is an opportunity for greater cooperation between CENTCOM and US regional allies.

The United States is the only country in the world that has divided the earth into its command sections; NORTHCOM, SOUTHCOM, EUCOM, AFRICOM, PACOM, and CENTCOM. Among all the US commands, CENTCOM has the smallest territory, but over the last two decades, it has been the most active region.

From Afghanistan to Iraq and Syria, this is where CENTCOM has conducted its most expensive – and most dangerous – US military operations. This dynamic and the US focus on these areas have led to an increase in CENTCOM's importance and prestige.

The US invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq may have traumatised the US public, but this trauma enabled CENTCOM to gain more say in US policy-making and its ability to influence public opinion.

While Republicans traditionally trust the military relatively more than Democrats, the US military enjoys more trust than many other US institutions. According to Pew Research, the US military and scientists enjoy the greatest amount of trust. The military enjoys “a great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence among 83 percent of Americans.

CENTCOMS's increasing influence can be seen quite clearly in the Syrian civil war. It not only pushed forward its agenda without the consent of the Senate or the US government but also misled the US public by functioning as central communication rather than central command.

Despite having limited authorisation from the US Senate to combat only Daesh, CENTCOM reportedly trained, equipped, and help the YPG terror group to build a defense strategy against a possible Turkish military incursion – a catastrophe for the NATO alliance.

CENTCOM also managed to manipulate the American public over the nature of its partnership with the YPG, lied to the US president about the number of its military personnel in Syria, and actively influenced the American public into seeing a distorted picture of the country.

CENTCOM also shielded the YPG from the negative impacts of ignoring US sanctions on the Assad regime by making illegal oil deals and has actively torpedoed agreements signed by the US secretary of state. For instance, the Manbij roadmap could not be implemented on the ground due to CENTCOM’s active manipulation and deceleration.

In Iraq, CENTCOM supported sectarian Shia politicians like Nouri al Maliki that laid down the framework that later allowed Daesh to flourish. Then, CENTCOM partnered with Iranian-backed Shia militias to get rid of Daesh, a policy that helped cement Iran's strength in Iraq.

This approach in Iraq was grounded in several reasons, but amongst them was a bias – or at worst, racism – within CENTCOM officials towards Sunni Arabs, which may have been a result of Sunni Iraqi resistance to the US invasion of Iraq.

It is no wonder that CENTCOM advocated for the US partnering with Shia Arabs and Sunni Kurds in Iraq, and Marxists Kurds in Syria. It is noteworthy that there is no Sunni Arab military partner to the US that enjoys autonomy, either in Iraq or in Syria.