US President Joe Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons and tighter gun control measures as he stepped into the familiar role of grief counsellor for a traumatised nation after a mass shooting left 10 people dead in Colorado.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone another hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future," Biden said on Tuesday, adding that "we can ban assault weapons."

"This is not and should not be a partisan issue," Biden said at the White House. "It's an American issue that will save lives, American lives. We must act."

"We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again," said Biden, recalling that Congress previously overcame its divisions to pass a 10-year ban on assault weapons back in 1994.

"I got that done when I was a senator. It passed," said Biden, who was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time. "It was a law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again."

Biden spoke before leaving Washington for Columbus, Ohio, a visit where he will mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

Second mass shooting

The mass shooting in Boulder followed a gunman's killing the previous week of eight people at spas in Atlanta, bringing new attention to US gun violence.

Flags at the White House were at half staff until sunset on Monday to commemorate the Atlanta shooting victims. They flew at full staff for a few hours on Tuesday morning before being lowered again to mark the Boulder killings.

This month the House of Representatives passed two measures aimed at enhancing background checks and closing a loophole related to a deadly 2015 church shooting in Charleston.

The bills address a hugely popular premise among American voters: that background checks should be required for all US firearm sales, including those at gun shows.

"That's one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence," Biden said of the legislation.