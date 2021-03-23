In 2017, 300 young Saudi Arabians travelled to Japan to learn the art of making anime and manga, a distinctly Japanese art form. This was the first active cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Japan, with the express purpose of jointly producing the pre-Islamic film, “The Journey”. Initially slated for release in Cannes Film Festival 2020, its release date has been pushed forward due to Covid-19. The film is a cultural landmark in its own right, taking two and a half years to make, and featuring a heady blend of Japanese and Arab culture.

The Journey tells the epic story of one of Arabia’s pre-Islamic heroes with a secretive past, who goes from making pottery to swash-buckiling heroism. The latest cultural effort is not a first. Instead, it builds on top of a long legacy of adapting anime to the Arab world stretching as far back as the 1970s.

Golden age

The Middle East is no stranger to anime. For decades, Arab-speaking children have enjoyed dozens of dubbed cartoons since the early 1980s.

In 1976, a newly formed Gulf Cooperation Council institution was dedicated to creating media and television content for member countries.

Dubbed the GCC Joint Production Institution, it was quickly joined by countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. A year after being formed, they released their first offering: a dubbed version of Sesame Street, retitled ‘Open Sesame”, in a cultural nod to the stories of Ali Baba and the forty thieves.

The show was an immediate success. It was a time when Arab broadcast television was still struggling with limited content. Aside from the news and serial dramas, there was no capacity to make educational shows for children.

Inspired by their success and the critical acclaim they received, the institution dubbed at least twelve animes that quickly became cornerstones of young cultural consumption not only in the Gulf, but throughout the MIddle East.

Social engineering

Since its founding, however, the joint-production institution was clear on the fact that its mission wasn’t only to create content for Arab viewers. Instead, their mission documents detail other priorities.

First came reviving Arabic and Islamic history and heritage, and emphasizing Islamic ideals. Second, reviving Gulf heritage. Building the capacities of radio and television is third on the list of their self-stated objectives.

For better or worse, this led to the rise of a unique form of anime that eschewed censorship, and instead reworked entire storylines for a more ‘moral’ narrative.

One of their most iconic shows is ‘Adnan wa Lina’, originally adapted from Future boy Conan, a sci-fi anime series originally produced in 1978. The anime was directed by iconic Hayao Miyazaki, and shares the same distinctive watercolour style seen in his more famous recent films such as Spirited Away, Castle in the Sky and Howl's Moving Castle. Future boy Conan features a post-apocalyptic earth, where humanity faces extinction after Russia and the United States went to war.

The story follows the journey of a young boy, Adnan (Conan) who is a descendant of humans that tried to escape to earth. The boy expresses himself in perfect classical Arabic, as he seeks to protect a girl, Lina (Lana) from remnants of earth’s governments as they try to capture the young woman because she’s one of the last females on earth, and to capture the solar technology that powered Conan's (Adnan) ancestral spaceship.

The original anime describes their relationship as a ‘pure love’, as Adnan returns to her rescue time and time again, but in the Arabic dubbed version, this is changed to an enduring platonic relationship.

Other notable examples include Dragon Ball Z, originally airing in the 1990’s and still popular today. The Arabic dubbed version took particular care to present the 7 wish-granting Dragon Balls as a force of nature, and not divine. Lewd and particularly age-inappropriate scenes were summarily removed. To watch the Arabic dubbed version of Dragon Ball is to experience a uniquely wholesome show, whose relationships were quickly adapted to Arabic culture at the time.

Even the opening credit songs were written from scratch to deliver a specific cultural message to its young demographics.

The songs were performed by top-tier artists and are nearly as popular as the series themselves.

For instance, the Arabic-dubbed Dragon Ball opening credits sing:

"You saw the truth beyond the visible

You engraved letters into stone

You illuminated the path

You found certitude

You raised high, heads and spirits

You dusted off the face of longing

You awakened vision and conscience."

For a show that was originally made for children 11 years and older, the lyrics are far more substantive than other shows in the same genre.

As the institution picked up momentum in its work, it began to reassemble entire storylines for some series, with Arab viewers none the wiser.

“Detective Conan”, a Japanese detective series follows a young mastermind trapped inside a child’s body due to criminally-administered poison, who’s forced to change his name to Conan and live with his girlfriend and her bumbling detective father, as he solves cases on their behalf.

In the Arabic version, his girlfriend is turned into a fiance, with multiple crime scenes cut out entirely. As a matter of course, the Arabic version of 'Detective Conan' makes judicious use of cropped and sometimes truncated scenes to avoid showing excessive violence to viewers.

In ‘Remi’, an emotional epic that follows the young protagonist of French author Hector Malot’s novel Sans Famille (Without Family), the young orphan who is sold into slavery is changed from male to female, and given a gripping emotional opening credit song that ranks among the best pieces of Arabic serial adaptation music.

Another anime, ‘Romeo’s Blue Skies’, tells the tale of Italy’s young chimney sweepers and a young protagonist who entered indentured labour to pay for his father’s medication. The Arabic version is renamed, ‘the Age of Friendship’, glorifying the enduring friendship and selflessness between members of the chimney sweeper gang, and once again removes violent or frightening scenes. In moments where characters are visibly drinking from tankards of ale, the producers have them describe it as apple juice instead.

Other instances, like the world famous Hunter X Hunter series was dubbed for only two seasons, and ended the story after less than a hundred episodes, although the show has since continued well past 140 episodes today.

In it, they use selective cropping and editing to hide cleavages, remove innuendo, and are keen to erase any depiction of the character’s powers as related to Zen Buddhism or Taoism, as depicted in the original show. Instead, the cultivation of their powers is presented as a science and martial art. Where the original hunters are depicted as mercenaries, the Arabic dubbed version presents them as heroes, explorers, and scientists.

The lyrics to the song are also deeply meaningful.

"His eyes shimmered, with persistence he stood

In the quietness of the night