We often read in books or are told by teachers in school that recycling is one important way to contribute to society. Very few take the challenge head-on to make good use of waste materials and give back to the community. However, a young eco-innovator from Kashmir, Shahid ul Islam, is one such example.

Shahid, 16, from the Thokarpora area in the Pulwama district of southern Kashmir, makes prototype vehicles from scrap and creates awareness on reusing waste material. His ultimate motive is to see Kashmir pollution-free by introducing an eco-friendly car as a “Made in Kashmir'' product.

“I am following my childhood dream. It gives me immense satisfaction that I am thinking about contributing a bit toward society,” said Shahid, who has left everyone enamoured with his herculean recycling efforts.

Determined to jump leaps and bounds, he believes being eco-friendly and making use of waste material will prove beneficial in saving the environment. And if nothing is done in time, it could negatively impact future generations.

“We have a lot in Kashmir to look at – and I want waste material to be recycled – be it for home decorations or the outdoors. I myself [saved] school fares, that too, by going school on foot – to collect waste material for production. Also, I had to buy the stuff,” said Shahid, who has turned a room in his house into a mini-workshop.

Despite undergoing surgery, Shahid has set his sights on his dream to prepare a pollution-free vehicle for the region and beyond, and faced several challenges in the process.

And his father, Abdul Rashid Bhat, has decided to back his son's initiative in whatever capacity possible.

“I came to know late about his inventions when I went to his room, but I am proud of his work and want him to continue living his dream,” Rashid stated.

Fond of vehicle-making, Shahid seized opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic to focus on preparing a truck apart from a Mahindra Thar, a Jeep or a Casper.