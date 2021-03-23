The world has already learned the hard way that digital media - and especially social media - can weaken societies and undermine our systems of government. We are repeating the same mistakes with deepfake technology, as it becomes more readily available, cheaper, and better.

We must act now to create effective laws and policies against deepfakes before they are used against us - just as social media was previously. The threat posed, which allows users to create highly realistic, doctored video content of individuals by (for example) superimposing their face onto another’s body, might well be impossible to quantify. But it is significant.

Some deepfake technology is currently used for harmless entertainment, art or more dangerously, pornographically, to target women. One study found that 96 percent of all deepfake videos online targeted women. However it has another dark side; it can be used by foreign or domestic actors to create the ultimate in ‘fake news’ and influence behaviour and elections.

Researchers at an MIT conference were able to create a real-time interview with a ‘Vladimir Putin’. Outside the ‘safe space’ of an academic conference, its applications are endless - and terrifying. It has the potential to accelerate our trajectory towards a post-truth era that neither our populations nor institutions are prepared for.

Our governments are already struggling to adapt to the shift from ‘few-to-many’, to ‘many-to-many’ content distribution. Deepfake video content raises the stakes since it is much more psychologically flammable than static images. We are more receptive to video and audio content, in a way that we no longer are to photos. This makes deepfake video more dangerous than any other type of misinformation.

The consequences of not getting a hold on this are terrifying. The deepfake universe could negate almost everything we see on a screen. We could take one look at our screen showing a video of a terrorist chemical attack just down the road, and completely ignore it in the belief that it’s another fake.

Or fake videos could do the same thing to everything in our reality - perhaps an effective weapon for any dictatorship’s propaganda machine as he tries to silence dissent. ‘Leaked’ videos could be used to justify foreign wars.

And all of this is before the bots get involved. Facebook currently predicts that approximately 6 million bots are infesting its platform; it was these bots who were responsible for posting a large portion of political content in 2016. Once bots can create their own deepfakes, the problem becomes exponential.