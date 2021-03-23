TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US: It's in interest of US, NATO to keep Turkey as close ally
Turkey is a country that "I believe we have a strong interest in keeping anchored to NATO," says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.
US: It's in interest of US, NATO to keep Turkey as close ally
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on March 23, 2021. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 23, 2021

Turkey is a “strong and valued ally,” the US top diplomat said on Tuesday, asserting that it is in the interest of NATO to have Turkey in the bloc.

“It’s no secret that we have differences with Turkey, including over the S-400s, and including certain actions that it has taken, including in the Eastern Mediterranean."

“It’s also no secret that Turkey is a long-standing and valued ally, and one that I believe we have a strong interest in keeping anchored to NATO. And I believe that’s also in Turkey’s interest as well,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Brussels.

His remarks came in an address with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the NATO foreign ministers meeting.

Blinken also said NATO has showed its effectiveness in dealing with some disagreement, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean, “serving as a vehicle for deconfliction, for de-escalation, for finding a way forward.”

Calling it a “positive step,” the US official said the work on it must go on.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Turkey: US sanctions over Russian S-400 missile system a 'grave mistake'

Russian S-400s

Stoltenberg, for his part, said, there are disagreements and concerns regarding Turkey’s decision to buy Russian S-400 air defence system and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, which he expressed to Ankara.

“At the same time, I strongly believe that NATO has to be a platform where allies also sit down together around the same table when there are differences. And then we address them, then we discuss them, and that’s exactly what we try to do,” he stated.

Stoltenberg said NATO could establish a deconfliction mechanism between Turkey and Greece to reduce the risk for incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean, and NATO’s naval presence in the Aegean brought Turkey, Greece and the EU together.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkey's position on east Med won't change

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee