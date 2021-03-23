Once again, the European Union has talked tough on Russia, only to become Moscow’s poodle when the going gets tough. Once again, EU states, when faced with tough political decisions, don’t lose much time in casting aside political capital they have in Brussels to support the EU project, in favour of doing whatever they want. And once again, the EU’s credibility sinks lower with voters under this present regime led by Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president.

In a week of vaccine chaos where the EU couldn’t risk looking incompetent again, by officially going against its own medical body, Brussels gave the nod and wink to member states to block the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine on the precarious evidence that it is linked to blood clots.

It’s clear this was a show of political support from EU member states, who have a real axe to grind against the UK and Brexit. The vaccine was blocked on cue following the theme already laid out by the European Commission to do everything it can to vex Britain and disrupt its trade.

There was a great deal of capital to be gained by the EU boss, If the EU’s own health authority (or even member states’) would have backed up the claims that the UK vaccine was problematic. But in the event, the backfire felt just like all the other stunts which had blown up in the EU’s face.

Once the European medical agency cleared the British vaccine – and member states reinstated it – the EU went off on another wild goose chase by suggesting that the European Commission itself would ban the production of the British vaccine by blocking the delivery to the UK of its main ingredients - produced in other EU countries.

There seems to be no limit to how far the European Union or its chief, Ursula von der Leyen, will go to harm the UK, after Brexit. The proof is in its obsession with the UK vaccine and trying to put the genie back in the bottle over wreckless policies on an EU vaccine strategy which has made Brussels, in the eyes of many EU voters, look more and more like a failed super state.

But there’s more madness to come.

On March 15, Reuters reported that two EU officials in Brussels admitted that they were looking at the possibility of buying the Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ to help give a boost to the presently doomed EU program.

In the story, EU officials told Reuters that it needs four member states to call out for the Russian vaccine for it to be made into some kind of formal policy by Brussels. But how seriously can we take this statement from the European Commission which hardly has a track record of being entirely honest with the press?

Is it possible that one of the chief recalcitrant players – Italy – has already spoken of using one of its labs outside of Rome to process the Russian vaccine and that the European Commission doesn’t want to lose face, so is pretending – once again – that it is Brussels leading the vaccine initiative, and not member states? Perhaps.