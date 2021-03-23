The US Supreme Court has declined to consider an appeal by Facebook that would have derailed a $15 billion lawsuit over whether it illegally tracked users about a decade ago.

The nation's top court issued on Monday an order denying a request by the leading social network to review a California federal court's decision to allow the litigation accusing Facebook of violating wiretap laws.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

It had argued in court filings that it was a legitimate "party" for exchanges involving digital content received from software tools such as "like" or "share" buttons plugged into other websites.

READ MORE: Facebook lifts ban on US political ads

Wrongly tracking users?

"Rather than eavesdropping on a separate communication, the communication with Facebook contained distinct content intended for Facebook," the leading social network said in a legal filing.

US wiretap law makes it illegal to snoop on electronic communications unless one is a party to the exchange.