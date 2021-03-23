TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, EU to cooperate on 'positive agenda'
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and EU High Representative Josep Borrell discuss relations between Ankara and Brussels as well as regional issues.
Turkey, EU to cooperate on 'positive agenda'
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) meets Head of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L) in Brussels, Belgium on March 22, 2021. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 23, 2021

Turkey’s foreign minister has met with the EU foreign policy chief in Brussels to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues and other matters.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey “will work together with EU High Representative Josep Borrell to continue [the] positive agenda.

“More cooperation is needed on updating [the] Customs Union, visa liberalisation, irregular migration and [the] fight against terrorism,” said Cavusoglu in his personal Twitter account.

READ MORE:EU-Turkey refugee deal: Five years on

He added that “regional issues including Syria, Afghanistan and Libya” were also among the subjects the two officials discussed during the meeting.

"We want to establish relations with Turkey as a candidate country, a neighbor and an important country where we can develop the best relations. We want to do this by defending the interests of member states and the EU," Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers which is taking place before the EU Leaders Summit this week.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Will Ankara’s open-door policy prevail in the eastern Mediterranean?

Turkey-EU relations will be evaluated during the summit.

Borrell also said that in the coming weeks, the EU would continue to closely monitor Turkey’s behavior by setting some milestones, such as talks on resolving the Cyprus issue and consultative talks with Greece.

READ MORE:Turkey, Greece meet to discuss east Mediterranean and energy rights

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee