A new government has been formed in Kosovo, with Prime Minister Albin Kurti vowing to bring vaccines and jobs to a pandemic-weary public.

Kurti, the firebrand head of the anti-establishment Vetevendosje party, and his cabinet were voted in by 67 deputies in the 120-seat parliament, with 30 votes against on Monday.

Last month's landslide election victory for the Vetevendosje party marks the third change of government since the pandemic hit Kosovo, claiming nearly 1,800 lives and exacerbating economic, social and public health crises in the former Serbian province.

While most of Europe has been vaccinating its public for months, Kosovo, one of its poorest regions, is still struggling to secure jabs for its 1.8 million people.

"Within the year we aim to provide vaccines for 60 percent of the population that would provide sufficient immunisation to return to normalcy," Kurti told the assembly as he presented his 15-member cabinet.

His party dominated last month's snap poll after leading a campaign focused on bringing "jobs and justice" to Kosovo.

The message resonated with young people who suffer from soaring unemployment and those fed up with the traditional parties who have run politics for the past two decades.

READ MORE: Kosovo's Vetevendosje party poised to win election