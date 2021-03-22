WORLD
Kosovo swears in new PM who promises jobs and jabs
Last month's landslide election victory for the Vetevendosje party has marked the third change of government since the pandemic hit Kosovo, claiming nearly 1,800 lives and exacerbating economic, social and public health crises in the country.
Newly elected Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti arrives for the parliamentary voting session in Pristina on March 22, 2021. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
March 22, 2021

A new government has been formed in Kosovo, with Prime Minister Albin Kurti vowing to bring vaccines and jobs to a pandemic-weary public.

Kurti, the firebrand head of the anti-establishment Vetevendosje party, and his cabinet were voted in by 67 deputies in the 120-seat parliament, with 30 votes against on Monday.

Last month's landslide election victory for the Vetevendosje party marks the third change of government since the pandemic hit Kosovo, claiming nearly 1,800 lives and exacerbating economic, social and public health crises in the former Serbian province.

While most of Europe has been vaccinating its public for months, Kosovo, one of its poorest regions, is still struggling to secure jabs for its 1.8 million people.

"Within the year we aim to provide vaccines for 60 percent of the population that would provide sufficient immunisation to return to normalcy," Kurti told the assembly as he presented his 15-member cabinet.

His party dominated last month's snap poll after leading a campaign focused on bringing "jobs and justice" to Kosovo.

The message resonated with young people who suffer from soaring unemployment and those fed up with the traditional parties who have run politics for the past two decades.

"The constant anxiety of finding a job, paying bills at the end of the month and putting food on the table has been exacerbated by the pandemic," Kurti said, adding that "from today we will start the new journey towards progress, reducing inequalities and increasing opportunities for all."

Making good on such promises will take a Herculean effort for Kurti, who was briefly Prime Minister last year before his coalition collapsed.

The 45-year-old's government will again face heavy pressure from the EU and US to reboot talks with wartime foe Serbia.

Belgrade still rejects the independence Kosovo declared in 2008, a source of major tension in the region.

Kurti, who has said the talks are not his top priority, is expected to take a tougher approach with Serbia than some of his predecessors.

On Monday he reiterated that no progress would be made as long as Serbia denies Kosovo's statehood.

"Without the recognition of the reality of an independent Kosovo and the acceptance of the truth by Serbia, there can be no normalisation of relations between the two peoples and two states," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
