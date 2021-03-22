Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has said he has rejected the president’s proposal for forming a government over the allocation of Cabinet seats, dashing hopes for an end to five months of political deadlock and a reversal of the country's financial meltdown.

Politicians have since late 2019 failed to agree a rescue plan to unlock foreign cash which Lebanon desperately needs.

The proposal by President Michel Aoun would give his Free Patriotic movement one-third of the Cabinet seats, said Hariri, saying this is based on sectarian and partisan lines and would give his movement veto power.

Hariri said Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in government for his political allies.

'Unacceptable' scenarios

Aoun sent a list suggesting different scenarios for a cabinet of either 18, 20 or 22 ministers, with names to be filled in, Hariri said.

"This is unacceptable because it is not the job of the prime minister-designate to fill forms from someone else or of the president to form a government."

"Our Constitution clearly says the premier-designate forms the government and proposes names, then discusses them with his excellency the president," he added.

Aoun was "surprised" by comments made by Hariri, a presidency spokesman said on Monday, denying that Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in a new government.

"Any comments by the prime minister designate that it is not up to the president to form (a cabinet) ... are unacceptable," the spokesman said, after a meeting between the two leaders failed to break months of political deadlock.

